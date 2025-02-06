Letters to the Editor: Trump threw a tantrum and wasted billions of gallons of California’s water

Water flows from Folsom Lake near Sacramento in 2023. Acting on orders from Washington, the Army Corps of Engineers last weekend released water from Central Valley reservoirs.

To the editor: The ineptitude President Trump exhibited in ordering the release of billions of gallons of precious water to the Central Valley’s settling ponds, nature preserves and farms — which are not now planting nor even in need of water — is indicative of a petulant child throwing a tantrum. The result was no water for cities, and for now that water is not in reserve for the crops this summer.

We should all take a lesson from President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, who countered the threats of tariffs on their countries by enumerating consequences that American citizens would face.

If the Army Corps of Engineers would have insisted on ignoring Trump’s order to release water as ineffectual, the president might have started using critical-thinking skills based on fact to solve problems instead of a vague notion of “common sense.”

The countless directives he has issued are resulting in litigation and disruption that are in no way making America great again. Those directives are not making any sense, let alone common sense. We should all countermand someone acting like a child in every way we can.

James Severtson, Reseda

To the editor: Great, now the feds are messing with our water, releasing a massive amount into places where it will evaporate uselessly. There may not be enough water for the farmers in the coming dry summer.

“State officials have said they were not involved in the decision,” your article reports. This is our water — the state should sue the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for stealing our farmers’ water.

Elke Heitmeyer, Frazier Park, Calif

To the editor: It is often impossible to know why Trump does and says irrational things. Does he truly believe he is the smartest man in the room, or is he looking for political exposure?

His comment on the “beautiful water flow” from releasing water unnecessarily to the San Joaquin Valley has no practical reason. It’s similar to his answer on why he believed the tragic jet and helicopter crash in Washington may have been caused by diversity, equity and inclusion hiring: It’s “common sense.”

The president’s complete dismissal of evidence supporting his comments and actions is frightening. It’s going to be a bumpy four years. I hope our democracy survives.

Steve Latshaw, West Hills