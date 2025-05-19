Prep Rally: A great week for City Section baseball that ends at Dodger Stadium

Birmingham players celebrate at Dodger Stadium in 2017 City Section final. The game returns to Dodger Stadium on Saturday.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. It’s the greatest weekend for City Section athletics, because the baseball championship games in Open Division and Division I will be held Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

Tantalizingly close

Venice’s Canon King (left) gives a chest bump after his home run against Chatsworth. (Craig Weston)

It’s the week in City Section sports where dreams come true. The City Section Open Division and Division I baseball championship games will be played Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

“It’s magical,” Venice center fielder Canon King said of what the experience would be like.

A semifinal doubleheader is set for Tuesday at Cal State Northridge in the Open Division, with Birmingham playing El Camino Real at 3 p.m. and Venice facing Sylmar at 6 p.m. In Division I, the semifinals are Wednesday at Stengel Field in Glendale. Taft will play Carson at 3 p.m., followed by Verdugo Hills against Banning at 6 p.m.

Venice, the No. 1 seed, has been led by King, who has hit six home runs. Here’s a profile of him and his teammates.

Baseball

It’s nervous time in the Southern Section baseball playoffs that resume Tuesday. Top-seeded Corona, which got a first-round bye in Division 1, makes its debut at home against Los Osos and will send out pitcher Seth Hernandez, who is 17-0 in high school baseball.

There are no upsets in Division 1 despite the seedings. It’s still about ace vs. ace. The one interesting thing to watch is how well the four teams who got first-round byes perform after being inactive for more than a week. That’s Corona, Crespi, Huntington Beach and St. John Bosco. They better be ready to perform with their ace pitchers or suffer an early exit.

Quentin Young of Oaks Christian has hit 14 home runs. (Craig Weston)

The Trinity League has done best with Orange Lutheran, Mater Dei, Servite and Santa Margarita all winning their playoff openers. It was a big day for Oaks Christian and Quentin Young, who hit his 14th home run.

Here’s the updated schedule.

Highlights from 6-foot-8 junior pitcher Gary Morse of Orange Lutheran with his one-hit shutout in opening round of Division 1 playoffs. pic.twitter.com/Cv1opyqkO9 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 16, 2025

Softball

Jackie Morales is one of six freshman contributors for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. (Greg Fiore)

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame has become the surprise team in high school softball, eliminating last season’s Division 1 runner-up Orange Lutheran in a 9-7 stunner, then beating El Segundo 12-10. Who says you need a standout pitcher with a freshman named Jackie Morales?

All Morales did was hit four home runs on the week, including three against Orange Lutheran. Top-seeded Norco remains the favorite in Division 1, but in a season without any dominant pitcher, the Knights’ hitting could keep them going far. Notre Dame hosts El Modena in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Here’s the complete pairings.

The City Section announced its playoff pairings, with Granada Hills seeded No. 1. Here’s the pairings.

Lacrosse

𝐂𝐈𝐅 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 🏆



For the second time in program history, @LoyolaLX is your CIF-SS Division I Champion!



The No. 1 seed Cubs (21-3) defeated No. 3 Mater Dei 11-3 in the finals at Fred Kelly Stadium to end the season on a 14-game win streak.#LoyolaLax | #AMDG | #C4L pic.twitter.com/phwYtR2CVX — Loyola High Athletics (@LoyolaAthletics) May 18, 2025

Loyola has been the No. 1 lacrosse team all season and delivered a second Southern Section title with an 11-3 win over Mater Dei in the Division 1 final. Cash Ginsberg scored three goals and Tripp King had two goals.

Fifth finals in five years, here we come. Jobs not done! pic.twitter.com/U1RS8F3Zj3 — Foothill Girls Lacrosse (@FoothillGirls) May 11, 2025

Foothill upset No. 1-seeded Mira Costa 12-7 to win the Division 1 girls title. Foothill lost to Marlborough in last year’s final. Brynn Perkins scored five goals.

Track

Benjamin Harris of Servite shows emotion after his win in Division 200 final. He also won the 100. (Craig Weston)

The weather was cool and overcast, but there were some terrific individual and team performances at the Southern Section track and field championships at Moorpark.

There were two ties for team titles in Division 4 boys (Serra and Viewpoint) and girls (St. Mary’s and Rosary). And Division 3 boys came down to the 4x400 relay with Sherman Oaks Notre Dame prevailing over Servite.

Servite’s Benjamin Harris, only a sophomore, ran a 10.32 100 meters. Rodney Sermons, a junior USC commit at Rancho Cucamonga, ran a 10.36 100. Here’s a rundown on the day’s activities.

In a day of successes statewide, also some bitter hiccups along the “Road To State”. Among the biggest, defending state 100/200 champ @brandonjubie2 is done for the CIF season after not racing today. Also, state #2 @LBPolyTrack_XC boys 4x100 & Calabasas girls 4x100 both DQ’ed. pic.twitter.com/nrrcPPTGkw — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) May 18, 2025

On Saturday, the Southern Section will hold its Masters Meet at Moorpark and for the first time have 18 qualifiers competing in races and field events, up from nine.

The City Section will hold its championships Thursday at Birmingham High using the school’s new Mondo track surface.

Volleyball

Connor Koski hammers a kill over Venice’s Sam Engelen in the City Section Open Division boys’ volleyball final at Birmingham High on May 17, 2025.

(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

El Camino Real stunned top-seeded Venice to win the City Section Open Division championship. The Royals have one of the brightest young coaches in the Southland in Alyssa Lee, who used to play girls volleyball for Tom Harp at Granada Hills. She’s now won a boys title, girls title and beach title.

Boys Volleyball: #3 El Camino Real d. #1 Venice (3-1) 25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21. El Camino Real Wins @CIFLACS Open Division Championship. Royals Second Title In Program History. #RingSZN pic.twitter.com/lMRTSysg8J — Rene Lopez (@renelopez19) May 18, 2025

Here’s the report.

Mira Costa won the Southern Section Division 1 championship. The state championships begin this week. Here are the pairings.

Pitchers to watch

Angel Cervantes of Warren, a UCLA commit, is one of the hardest throwers in the Southland. (Nick Koza)

There are lots of pitchers scheduled to make an impact in the Southern Section baseball playoffs.

Here’s a look at pitchers to watch over the next couple of weeks.

Interactive sports exhibit

Former UCLA softball pitcher Rachel Garcia stands in the batting cage as the digital Rachel Garcia pitches to visitors at the new Game On! exhibition prepares to open on Thursday at the California Science Center. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

The California Science Center next to the Coliseum has opened a free interactive sports exhibit that will stay open through the 2028 Olympic Games. It’s phenomenal, allowing kids and adults to learn about science and participate in baseball, softball, climbing, soccer, basketball and other sports. The first day it was opened saw more than 1,300 visitors.

Here’s a look at something that should become very popular.

Golf

Here come the freshmen. At the Northern Regional for individual golf, freshman Brandon Anderson of Buena won with a 63 and second was freshman Jaden Soong of St. Francis. The individual championships will take place Thursday at Temecula Creek Country Club.

Team titles are scheduled Monday and Tuesday.

Hello Eric

Eric Sondheimer answers questions. (Nick Koza / For the Times)

It’s time to start a weekly help guide for parents, athletes, coaches, even officials. I’m going to ask questions and answer them with help from others.

First question: “How do I get my coach to notice me more?”

Get to practices before anyone else. Stay until everyone leaves. That lets the coach know you are passionate and committed to getting better. Volunteer to do the little things that coaches notice, like helping to clean a gym floor or bring out water. Show hustle whenever you can. Be bold and talk to your coach and tell him or her that you want to reach your full potential and would appreciate any feedback.

The key is working hard when no one is watching. The coach will see the development and provide a reward known as playing time. If not, keep doing it for yourself and your future. Good grades always bring a smile to any coach. Run extra laps. And you might even tell your coach, “You’re doing a really good job.” They like compliments.

Notes . . .

Former NFL defensive back Troy Hill is the new head football coach at his alma mater, St. Bonaventure. He becomes the second ex-NFL player recently headed to high school football, joining Carson Palmer, who went to Santa Margarita. . . .

Junior receiver Devin Olmande of Newbury Park has committed to San Jose State. . . .

Irvine University and Woodbridge won the Southern Section Open Division and Division 1 tennis championships. Here’s a report on Woodbridge’s win. . . .

Congrats to Mission Viejo @missionfootball on winning the 2025 Tournament of Champions! MV was undefeated all day! #WinTheDay pic.twitter.com/0IwZQgIcWq — Millikan Football 🐏 (@MillikanHSFB) May 18, 2025

Mission Viejo won the Millikan seven on seven passing tournament, defeating San Diego Lincoln in the final. Charter Oak won its own passing tournament title, defeating Rancho Cucamonga, and San Juan Hills defeated Capistrano Valley in the championship of the Dana Hills passing tournament. . . .

Thatcher Fahlbusch from Mira Costa has committed to Hawaii for volleyball.

From the archives: Easton Hawk

Easton Hawk during his Granada Hills days. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA was searching for a reliable closer in baseball this season, and look who’s emerged late in the season: freshman Easton Hawk from Granada Hills High.

He entered the week with four saves in 17 appearances but has come on strong this month to give the Bruins hope he can be a stopper in the NCAA playoffs. UCLA shared the regular season Big 10 championship with Oregon.

Easton Hawk fastball. B2, ECR 0, Granada Hills 0. pic.twitter.com/NyEb2N5CYR — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 20, 2024

He’s always had good velocity. Throwing strikes is important at the collegiate level.

Here’s a story from 2023.

Recommendations

From ESPN, a story on Palisades High’s baseball team rising up despite obstacles from the Palisades fire.

From Globalsportmatters.com, a story on youth sports and mental health challenges.

Tweets you might have missed

Rich Gonzalez of https://t.co/iQTFkgj3Eg, said of Servite qualifying six in the D3 200 meters: "I’ve never seen so many athletes exploding out of the turn heat after heat. My jaw dropped." — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 12, 2025

Chris Fields of Carson. Certainly one of the best among a good collection of City QBs this fall. pic.twitter.com/E5rSzbVn8t — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 13, 2025

Jacob Wilson's first career two-homer game 🫨 pic.twitter.com/px9DrgkEdL — Athletics (@Athletics) May 14, 2025

New basketball event for next year at JSerra and St. Francis. pic.twitter.com/jzxvKFvfd4 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 16, 2025

Former Westlake pitcher Dylan Volantis is headed for freshman All-American status at Texas. He has 12 saves, a 4-0 record and 1.66 ERA for the SEC champions. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 16, 2025

🏅🏆Congratulations to Santa Margarita HS (@SMCHSEagles) - 2025 Girls Swim & Dive CIF State Champions!



Results 🔗https://t.co/EVwsyU2eW9 pic.twitter.com/1cQaoyLbcu — CIF State (@CIFState) May 17, 2025

Epic comeback by Quincy Hearn and @NDAthleticsSO 400x4 relay team. pic.twitter.com/9nKclduKM5 — Jabari Hearn (@mrjabarihearn) May 18, 2025

Benjamin Harris of Servite runs PR 10.32 in 100. pic.twitter.com/9LWSThyAPM — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 17, 2025

Samu Moala. Only a senior, not an NFL rookie. pic.twitter.com/RBSr629G7O — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 17, 2025

