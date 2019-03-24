L.A. spent 10 years and $20 million to redesign one street. Here's what we got

The intersection of 7th Street and Figueroa threatens to override all the positive gains made elsewhere. Cars routinely make illegal right turns from the bus-only lane, endangering cyclists and pedestrians and grinding bus traffic to a halt. The busy raised platform that connects bus riders to the 7th and Metro subway station only has space for one bus at a time. The city could easily relieve the congestion by removing a restaurant valet stand and extending the platform.

MyFig’s smartest infrastructure improvements are sporadic and poorly regulated by law enforcement. Protected bike lanes exist for only a block or two at a stretch, so bicyclists can’t count on their safety. Bus-only lanes are clogged with cars, so riders can’t count on arriving at their stops on time. Pedestrians can’t count on cars not ignoring the rulesand illegally plowing through a crosswalk. And the project arbitrarily cuts off at Wilshire, leaving anyone who has to keep traveling north on Figueroa stuck in the same dangerous mess they were in before the city spent $20 million in upgrades.