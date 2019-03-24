MyFigueroa is everything wrong with L.A.’s alternative transit efforts

Moments later, I was bloody and unconscious on the pavement. After crossing Cesar Chavez on my way to Chinatown, the smooth Main Street bike lane I was riding in unceremoniously ended without a signal. What followed was a stretch of road the city considers among the most poorly maintained in Los Angeles. Caught off guard, I couldn’t avoid a massive pothole and flew over my handlebars, face first onto the asphalt. At least I think that’s what happened. My helmet saved my life, or so the doctor said. I have no idea how long I lay blacked out in the road before a Good Samaritan helped me to the curb.