Good morning. It is Wednesday, Aug. 7, and it’s hard to believe that in just two months ballots for the November election will begin appearing in mailboxes. Here’s what’s happening so far this week in Opinion.

The full Democratic presidential ticket is now set: Kamala Harris-Tim Walz. The current vice president announced Tuesday morning that the Minnesota governor would be her running mate. And many people seem to think he’s a solid choice, as well as an engaging orator (he’s the guy who coined the “weird” meme that Democrats have used to needle Donald Trump and JD Vance).

But is he a game changer?

Probably not, say Christopher J. Devine, an associate professor of political science at the University of Dayton, and Kyle C. Kopko, an adjunct professor at Elizabethtown College. These political scientists — and the authors of “Do Running Mates Matter? The Influence of Vice Presidential Candidates in Presidential Elections” — would know.

Advertisement

In an essay for The Times, which you can read here, they wrote, “We’ve spent more than a decade studying candidates for vice president, and our research shows that voters’ opinions of running mates do not have much direct effect on presidential voting.”

That makes sense to me. How many voters could there be whose decision about the next president hinges on the guy or gal who will occupy the veep job? As for editorial boards, if it’s even a factor at all in endorsement discussions (and I can’t remember it ever coming up), it’s probably only inasmuch as the choice reflects on the character of the would-be president.

Now that the presidential tickets are set, voters can focus on state and local contests. Those races are likely to have a much bigger effect on their everyday life.

Advertisement

The Times’ editorial board is hard at work preparing recommendations for state and local measures and races. We are interviewing candidates for office and supporters and opponents of state, county and city ballot measures. We are researching the details of measures and the backgrounds of candidates. We are quizzing political and policy experts.

Starting next month, endorsements will begin appearing online at latimes.com/opinion. And yes, once again it will include Superior Court judges and candidates for the Los Angeles City College District board.

By pickingWalz as running mate, Harris shows how she aims to win. Columnist LZ Granderson says the choice of Walz tells us great deal about Harris’ approach to the remaining months: “Instead of spending time chasing moderate Republicans who may ultimately still vote for Trump, her pick signals she is doubling down on growing the progressive base.”

Advertisement

Don’t foist transgender anxiety on these Olympic boxers. They are women. The Times’ editorial board notes that famous critics of transgenderism have been spreading the false rumor that two Olympic boxers — who were born women and remain women — are transgender. For shame.

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

What’s more environmentally irresponsible than a thirsty L.A. lawn? A fake plastic one. Charles Miller, chair of the Los Angeles chapter of the Climate Reality Project and its Biodiversity Committee, explains how plastic artificial turf is bad for the environment and human health. Who knew?

Hezbollah’s deadly rockets aren’t the most serious threat to Israel’s northern border. If you want to know what it is, then you need to read this essay by Matthew Levitt, the Fromer-Wexler senior fellow and director of the Reinhard program on counterterrorism and intelligence at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

More from opinion

From our columnists



From guest contributors



From the Editorial Board



Letters to the Editor

