Good morning. It is Wednesday, Aug. 21, the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Here’s what is happening in Opinion so far this week.

It’s a little hard to believe that a few short weeks ago, Democrats were in a doom spiral, terrified that their beloved, if long in the tooth, captain would be unable to steer their vessel out of the dangerous shoals of Trump Reef. Now, the party has all the giddiness of the first night of a Carnival cruise to the Bahamas.

At least that’s the feeling one got Monday as the Democratic National Convention kicked off. The evening wrapped up with a keynote speech by President Biden that began with about three minutes of him saying “thank you” to the roar of the euphoric crowd. It was sweet, but also a little cringey. It’s hard to ignore the fact that the Democrats’ exuberance at the moment is in large part due to the fact that Biden is not the nominee. What a different convention it would have been had he stubbornly refused to step aside.

Advertisement

Biden gets credit for addressing the eleph— ah, donkey on the stage with him, saying he wasn’t angry with those who urged him to drop out of the 2024 race. “I love the job, but I love my country more,” he said.

Harris is set to accept the nomination on Thursday. And while it’s no surprise, it will still be an awe-inspiring moment. As The Times’ editorial board notes: “The California politician is neither the first woman to be nominated as the Democratic candidate for president, nor the first Black person to be nominated as the Democratic candidate for president. But she will be the first nominee who is both a woman and Black — and South Asian. Those things alone make her a historic figure. “

‘We love Joe’ at Democratic convention really means ‘We love American values’ Columnist LZ Granderson observed that the four-minute standing ovation for the president was about what he represents: personal sacrifice for the greater good.

Advertisement

Democrats are embracing that hopey-changey thing again in Chicago. Will it work? For the first time since Barack Obama was nominated, Democrats are feeling jubilant about a presidential election. Jackie Calmes’ message to heady convention attendees is to “enjoy the week, Democrats. It could well be the high point of your 2024 campaign.” Then the trench warfare against “a gutter-dwelling rival who knows no bounds” begins.

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

How will Harris answer the Palestinian question? Ron Busby Jr. is an East Bay native like Harris. And though excited about her candidacy, Busby hopes she can “earnestly reimagine our relationship with Israel to make more space for the dignity and humanity of the Palestinian people.”

Trump dangerously misunderstands how voters feel about abortion access. Writer Jill Lawrence marvels at the mind-boggling way that the presidential candidate and his running mate, JD Vance, keep digging themselves deeper with women voters with their “racist, sexist ramblings” and outdated thoughts on parenthood.

More from Opinion

From our columnists



Robin Abcarian: The role of the post-menopausal woman in society? JD Vance has some thoughts

LZ Granderson: Coach Tim Walz took a stand when queer kids desperately needed an advocate

Jonah Goldberg: Kamala Harris wants to tackle corporate ‘price-gouging.’ Here’s what she’s missing

From the editorial board



From guest contributors



Letters to the Editor



Stay in touch. Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to our other newsletters and to The Times .



As always, you can share your feedback by emailing me at paul.thornton@latimes.com .