Advertisement
Opinion

Newsletter: An upbeat Democratic National Convention that might not have been

Vice President Kamala Harris embraces President Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris embraces President Biden after his speech Monday night at the Democratic National Convention.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Mariel GarzaEditorials Editor 
Share via

Good morning. It is Wednesday, Aug. 21, the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Here’s what is happening in Opinion so far this week.

It’s a little hard to believe that a few short weeks ago, Democrats were in a doom spiral, terrified that their beloved, if long in the tooth, captain would be unable to steer their vessel out of the dangerous shoals of Trump Reef. Now, the party has all the giddiness of the first night of a Carnival cruise to the Bahamas.

At least that’s the feeling one got Monday as the Democratic National Convention kicked off. The evening wrapped up with a keynote speech by President Biden that began with about three minutes of him saying “thank you” to the roar of the euphoric crowd. It was sweet, but also a little cringey. It’s hard to ignore the fact that the Democrats’ exuberance at the moment is in large part due to the fact that Biden is not the nominee. What a different convention it would have been had he stubbornly refused to step aside.

Advertisement

Biden gets credit for addressing the eleph— ah, donkey on the stage with him, saying he wasn’t angry with those who urged him to drop out of the 2024 race. “I love the job, but I love my country more,” he said.

Harris is set to accept the nomination on Thursday. And while it’s no surprise, it will still be an awe-inspiring moment. As The Times’ editorial board notes: “The California politician is neither the first woman to be nominated as the Democratic candidate for president, nor the first Black person to be nominated as the Democratic candidate for president. But she will be the first nominee who is both a woman and Black — and South Asian. Those things alone make her a historic figure. “

‘We love Joe’ at Democratic convention really means ‘We love American values’ Columnist LZ Granderson observed that the four-minute standing ovation for the president was about what he represents: personal sacrifice for the greater good.

Advertisement

Democrats are embracing that hopey-changey thing again in Chicago. Will it work? For the first time since Barack Obama was nominated, Democrats are feeling jubilant about a presidential election. Jackie Calmes’ message to heady convention attendees is to “enjoy the week, Democrats. It could well be the high point of your 2024 campaign.” Then the trench warfare against “a gutter-dwelling rival who knows no bounds” begins.

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times

Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

How will Harris answer the Palestinian question? Ron Busby Jr. is an East Bay native like Harris. And though excited about her candidacy, Busby hopes she can “earnestly reimagine our relationship with Israel to make more space for the dignity and humanity of the Palestinian people.”

Trump dangerously misunderstands how voters feel about abortion access. Writer Jill Lawrence marvels at the mind-boggling way that the presidential candidate and his running mate, JD Vance, keep digging themselves deeper with women voters with their “racist, sexist ramblings” and outdated thoughts on parenthood.

More from Opinion

From our columnists

From the editorial board

From guest contributors

Letters to the Editor

Stay in touch.

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to our other newsletters and to The Times.

As always, you can share your feedback by emailing me at paul.thornton@latimes.com.

Advertisement
Opinion
Mariel Garza

Mariel Garza is the editorials editor for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a deputy editor of the editorial page and, prior to that, an editorial writer focusing on state government and politics, plastic trash, public health and other topics. Before joining The Times’ editorial board in March 2015, she was deputy editorial page editor of the Sacramento Bee and is a former editor of the editorial pages of the L.A. Daily News and Los Angeles News Group. She’s a graduate of San Francisco State University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement