Letters to the Editor: Richard Alatorre never lost his ‘visceral compassion for barrio folks’

Then-L.A. City Councilmember Richard Alatorre reflects on his career during a news conference announcing his retirement in 1999.

To the editor: I worked with and studied Richard Alatorre. Like all of us, he was a flawed human being, and he wrote as much in his 2016 autobiography. (“Richard Alatorre, pioneering Eastside politician, dies at 81,” obituary, Aug. 13)

Though not the brightest or most articulate bulb in California politics, Alatorre was unquestionably among the most effective. He was a master at making things happen. He was a man of consequence who made life better in California — one need only ask Willie Brown or, if he were alive, Richard Riordan.

Alatorre was a hard baller, no doubt. But his modus operandi was rooted in a visceral compassion for barrio folks like me.

Like Alatorre, I grew up in East Los Angeles and graduated from Garfield High School, notorious during the 1960s for its high dropout rate. He functioned as a major game changer behind the scenes, in ways supportive of a rising Chicano movement.

When I first met him as a USC political science student in the early 1970s, Alatorre rattled me with his candid sense of political reality. Today, I often share a lot of “Alatorreisms” with those who knew him best.

We last talked at his home about two years ago. The fire was gone, but left in his belly were reflection and kindness. He was more like an elder statesman.

I am thankful to have known Alatorre, who overcame personal complications wrought by barrio life and blessed California with his many accomplishments.

Ralph C. Carmona, Portland, Maine

The writer is a former member of the UC Board of Regents.

To the editor: I was pleasantly surprised to see an article in The Times on Alatorre immediately after his passing. Imagine my dismay and disappointment on reading what was more of a hit piece on a Chicano icon who can no longer defend himself.

Alatorre was always there for those of us who participated in the school walkouts, the Chicano Moratorium and countless other battles during the Chicano movement. He put himself on the line for us.

He brought pride to our community by becoming Los Angeles’ first Latino City Council member of the 20th century. His doors were always open to anyone who needed his help.

Thank you for all you did, Richard.

Martha Pulido, Eagle Rock