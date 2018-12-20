Trust in the justices of the Supreme Court is waning. Here are three ways to fortify the court

One simple safeguard would be to return the Senate to its old “advice and consent” rules by insisting on 60 votes for confirmation of nominees. This number was reduced to only 51 votes to smooth the path for Justice Neil M. Gorsuch’s ascent to the court. Returning to a supermajority would force the president to nominate justices who can gain the support of centrists of both parties; otherwise, he or she could not hope to fill the new positions or vacancies as they open up over time.