Trump’s advantage in 2020 is that he has a story to tell

And what of the character issue? The Mueller investigation, however disturbing its revelations, didn’t amount to much if you are a voter who hasn’t made a career of parsing its details. Nor is the issue of Trump’s treatment of women likely to get much traction. Bill Clinton, once much beloved, has lost considerable luster in light of #MeToo, as have other prominent male Democrats, some of whom were well known for their pious public support of women’s causes. Perhaps many voters have concluded that all rich and powerful men act more or less like Donald Trump. Are there any Democrats prepared to say they are wrong?