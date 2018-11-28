We can't let Trump close California's gateway with Mexico

The U.S. government has a right to question everyone who wants to come into this country, and there should be a process to do so. But instead of wasting our military’s time and money to scare refugees (the final bill will total around about $210 million, according to the Pentagon figures), Trump should’ve allocated funds to the Department of Homeland Security to expand their capacity to process applications for asylum in San Ysidro. He could have allowed the Central Americans to make their way to Camp Pendleton to wait to hear their future, as tens of thousands of Vietnamese refugees did in 1975.