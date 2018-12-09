Betsy DeVos was (sort of) right. We should arm teachers — with supplies, support and a livable salary

My day starts at 6:30 a.m. I prepare for two hours before students arrive, as I won’t have a break all day. I have a 40-minute lunch, but more often than not this small window is spent counseling an emotionally challenged student or hastily putting supplies out for the end of the day. I have no classroom help; I did have an aide for one hour a week, but that position was recently cut altogether. I have 27 students, including seven with either IEPs (Individualized Education Plans for special needs students) or 504s (behavioral plans for other state-identified disabled students). I am expected to adapt lessons to accommodate each of them while also supporting my other 20 students, all of whom have needs of their own. I have 27 papers, 27 quizzes, 27 projects, 27 small group assignments to grade — weekly.