A disapproval resolution won't stop Trump, but at least Congress is exercising its powers

Congress is specialized, but only up to a point. It does have committees that have responsibility for authorizing programs for a dozen Cabinet-level departments and providing money for them to operate. But it cannot, for example, manage the lethal intricacies of the nuclear stockpile as competently as the engineers and scientists at the Department of Energy, or compute when the country will hit the limit of its ability to borrow money as precisely as the economists at the Treasury Department. Congress would have to devote its entire staff to duplicating the work of the Bureau of Labor Statistics in the production of the monthly employment figures. These levels of expertise reside not in the lawyers, doctors, teachers and business people we elect to represent us, but in executive branch employees hired for their special knowledge.