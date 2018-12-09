Electric cars are a dumb target if Trump wants to hurt GM

You may not have heard of this yawning tax escape hatch, but auto dealers know it well. They promote it in sales pitches such as this one from Peninsula Chevrolet, near Monterey: “Take Advantage of the 2017-2018 Business Tax Deduction! The Section 179 Deduction allows business owners to buy large trucks, SUVs, and vans and write them off on their taxes. … Our sales staff is extremely familiar with the rules and requirements, so come in and see if you qualify and how much you can save.”