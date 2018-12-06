The story of 2018, in two words: 'Toxic' and 'misinformation'

According to a TEDx article about the study and the power of words, “When people are presented with stories that liken crime to a ‘virus’ ‘infecting’ a city, they are more likely to recommend social services as a solution to crime than those who read stories describing crime as a ‘beast’ ‘preying’ on a city, who are apt to recommend stricter systems of justice and greater police presence.” People’s political leanings have a predictable effect on their reactions to stories of crime, the researchers found, but the metaphors used to describe crime had an even stronger effect.