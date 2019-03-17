Some essential reading for ethically compromised parents

Days later, the student’s helicopter parents swooped onto campus to take up his cause. I nearly fell out of my seat when I heard his father’s diatribe. He didn’t defend his son’s innocence, as I expected him to. Instead, he protested our “handling” of his son’s case. I’m a tax attorney on Long Island, the father explained. I witness people cheat all the time. Why are you singling out my boy for such shaming? This punishment is harsh for such a routine thing. The well-heeled father sounded genuinely offended that we were failing his son instead of giving him a “do-over.”