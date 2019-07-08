Setting quotas on women in the boardroom is probably unconstitutional. It also doesn’t work

There’s no doubt that proponents mean well. But as future Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg observed as a lawyer in the late 1970s, laws that purportedly “help” one gender might inadvertently reinforce antiquated stereotypes about that group. Ginsburg famously challenged an employment-related scheme that gave death benefits to widows but not widowers. During an oral argument before the Supreme Court, she noted that while the law was framed as a means of helping women, it assumed a man would not need help if his wife died because he was the primary breadwinner. The law thus attributed to men “status, dignity and importance” not afforded to women.