Santa Barbara County has too much marijuana too close to kids

The health effects of all this have to be our priority. This level of exposure deserves independent research before it’s imposed on children. But I’m troubled as well by the message we’re sending to kids. Concentrating on trigonometric equations or iambic pentameter is hard enough without the distraction of a distinctive odor normally associated with rock concerts, getting stoned and, for minors, breaking the law. The stench of cannabis cultivation is something students should not have to endure at school.