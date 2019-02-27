Criminal justice reform is sweeping the country. But not L.A. County

Another issue on which Lacey has fallen short is addressing violence by police. In communities nationwide, reform-minded district attorneys are appointing independent prosecutors within their offices to investigate police shootings, which disproportionately affect people of color. An impartial investigation helps ensure justice is served and police are held accountable. Lacey has not taken this route. Moreover, the D.A.’s office has repeatedly declined to charge police officers in fatal shootings of unarmed black people, including in one case in which then-Los Angeles police chief Charlie Beck said the officer should be criminally prosecuted.