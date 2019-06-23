How I’m spending my summer vacation: Dad Camp

I started a list of ideas. Friends and colleagues weighed in. One no-nonsense coworker observed that parents all over Los Angeles couldn’t hire people to take care of their kids for the summer, so Dad Camp wasn’t very special. A few friends were pointedly envious of my job in academia, which makes Dad Camp possible. At least one friend was encouraged to see me breaking with the long history of dads who maybe make it to a summer ballgame or two, or take two weeks off for a family vacation of some kind, but aren’t in the habit of spending all summer with their kids.