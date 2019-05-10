Chaos in Sudan and the rest of North Africa threatens all of us

None of this is to say the people of Algeria and Sudan do not deserve change. They have endured decades of poor governance and repression. By taking to the streets, they have shown yet again that unresponsive strongman regimes have an expiration date. The danger comes in failed transitions — when leaders grasp desperately for power, infighting overtakes progress, or other states superimpose their power struggles and proxy wars. Algeria and Sudan are at risk for all of these.