Is the California Republican Party content to stay dead? Or will it finally reinvent itself?

The GOP base is one answer. As the number of Republicans shrink, the primary voters who remain are more likely to be extreme partisans. And because so much of our politics is now nationalized, they watch Fox News and don't feel like political losers in need of a makeover. Their guy is in the White House, ostensibly making America great again. The last person they'll support is a politician who tries to make a mark by denouncing Trump's worst flaw, even if it is the deliberate stoking and exploitation of divisive group bigotries.