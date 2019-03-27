Devin Nunes’ lawsuit against Twitter damages his reputation more than @devincow’s tweets

It was the French playwright Moliere who articulated one of the best defenses of preserving the freedom to deploy mockery as criticism. “The most forceful lines of a serious moral statement are usually less powerful than those of satire; and nothing will reform most men better than the depiction of their faults,” he wrote. “It is a vigorous blow to vices to expose them to public laughter.” To exempt anyone from comedy, he added, “would be much more dangerous than the thing itself.”