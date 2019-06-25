Banning semiautomatic weapons won’t solve America’s gun problem

Shorter shotguns that are more concealable and maneuverable inside cars and rooms have also become more widely available in recent years. The 1934 National Firearms Act, passed in an era when people were eager to rein in a spate of gangster killings, required shotguns to be at minimum 26 inches long. Any shotgun with a barrel less than 18 inches long, as well as rifles with barrels under 16 inches long and all machine guns and silencers, had to be registered. They were taxed $200 — the equivalent of $3,800 in today’s dollars. The law effectively dried up the market for such weapons.