Take it from a magician: Trump isn’t trying to distract us, he’s misdirecting us

The same can be said of Trump. Compare his recent threat to close the southern border with the card-in-the-wallet trick. After making his announcement, Trump raised the stakes further by vowing to cut off aid to Central American countries, and he got politicians and pundits chattering about whether in fact he had the ability to seal the border. He got us to focus on the border by creating an illusion that he was about to take startling action there in reaction to a major threat.