A Facebook request: Write a code of tech ethics

The scope of “information fiduciary” ethics has to apply to all people, not just a company’s customers or subscribers. (Facebook, for example, collects data on non-Facebook users, and to some degree can’t help doing so). Even if companies can’t stop gathering user data, they certainly can be obligated to treat users and non-users alike. They should also be duty-bound to treat them with care (don’t allow individuals’ data to be used in ways that harm them; don’t serve them content or ads that are false or misleading), loyalty (don’t put company interests ahead of the well being of the individuals whose data you hold), and, perhaps most important, confidentiality. That last duty means, at a minimum: Don’t share individuals’ data with companies without their knowing, particular consent. And don’t share individuals’ data with governments unless the governments have sought that information consistent with international rights guarantees and norms of due process.