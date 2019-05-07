Americans want a ‘normal’ president after Trump. So why are Democrats going radical?

While activist firebrand freshmen (freshpersons?) like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Ilan Omar (D-Minn.) get all the attention from both the liberal and conservative press, most of the Democrats elected in the 2018 landslide were moderates from purplish districts that will decide the 2020 election. They ran on healthcare and other issues, but also on the promise to be a check on Trump’s “abnormalcy.” Promising to turn down the political temperature, reducing not just the drama of Washington but the centrality of it in our lives and conversations would still leave lots of room for a Democrat to advance his or her agenda.