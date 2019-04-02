Trump's critics are wrong about the border crisis. So is Trump

A major driver of this very real crisis is the Flores consent decree, which came out of a two-decades-old court case. It makes it hard to hold children in detention more than 20 days, which in turn means they must be released. Releasing the kids without the parents is problematic for obvious reasons, so the parents often get released too. Traffickers and the poor Central Americans they prey upon know this, which is why their numbers keep increasing – as they did under President Obama as well.