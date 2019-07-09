Political leanings may be rooted in our DNA, but we’re also more than our genes

Jünger says, defensibly, that: “Every human society must do two things: It must be strong enough to protect itself from outside groups, and it must be fair enough to avoid internal conflict.” He assigns the former task to conservatives — who want to protect the nation — and the latter to liberals — who are dedicated to equality and “social justice.” Other versions of this kind of argument often reduce conservatives and liberals to “hardwired” opponents of change or champions of it.