Why is Trump so down on Paul Ryan?

Trump blames Ryan for not funding the border wall, but this is nothing more than scapegoating his own failures — despite the fact the president routinely insists the wall is actually being built. Moreover, Trump forgets that Ryan concocted a border adjustment tax that would have not only satisfied Trump’s tariff cravings in a less disruptive fashion but also provided ample funding for the wall. Trump didn’t like it because it was too complicated, preferring his own approach to trade, which sees disruption as a feature, not a bug.