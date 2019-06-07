Supreme Court rulings won't stop Republicans from partisan gerrymandering

Need more proof of Republican willingness to go around the Supreme Court to get their way? Look no further than what’s happened to women’s reproductive rights since Roe vs. Wade. After the court ruled in Roe in 1973 that women had a constitutional right to an abortion, Republican-controlled state governments immediately began challenging the ruling with an onslaught of new laws limiting a woman’s right to make her own healthcare decisions. Those unconstitutional and restrictive laws were not overturned until 1992, nearly two decades later. And now, we are watching firsthand as Republican-controlled state governments in Alabama, Georgia, Ohio and elsewhere take the lead on challenging the very foundations of Roe with egregious abortion bans. There are zero reasons to assume the GOP won’t use its control of state governments to challenge a new Supreme Court precedent on partisan gerrymandering with new gerrymandered maps in 2021 as well.