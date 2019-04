Joe Biden is the white male savior we’ve finally outgrown

Yes, we know about Biden’s role in the unconscionable bullying of the legal scholar Anita Hill during the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in 1991. Although Hill said this week that Biden’s treatment of her wasn’t “disqualifying,” she also said his “I’m sorry,” 28 years later, was “not enough.” Even though we know he’s a law-and-order type who probably won’t be waving a Black Lives Matter sign or joining antifa, it’s hard to shake his face loose from our action hero fantasies.