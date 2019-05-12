Through a psychic, my mother told me to quit smoking. Or did she?

Again, I felt my mother close. Although she’d never seen me smoke, she’d sometimes sniffed me and looked pained. (Of course, back then, she also looked pained — at my hair, my clothes, my boyfriends and my freelance life.) Yet we were deeply attached through a shared love of cooking and literature and wilderness. We were (one should not admit this) each other’s favorite family member. Now, even from the land of the dead, she radiated her signature mix of disapproval, helpless concern and impatient, tenacious love.