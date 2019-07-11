Great Women’s World Cup, FIFA. Now scrap the whole thing and start over

As potential FIFA reforms go, an Ultimate World Cup is a far better idea than the contemplated expansion of the men’s tournament to 48 teams from the current 32. And a seven-year transition should be enough time for federations to wrap their collective heads around the required culture change. It makes sense for the sake of equality and business — it would be fabulous for FIFA and its sponsors, multiplying the excitement of fans and reinforcing the fact that a World Cup is like no other sporting event in its power to engross the world.