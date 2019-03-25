Don’t doom your next president, Democrats. Accept the Mueller report

Trump faced them all down. The media. The Democrats. The pundits and the so-called experts. His message never changed: “There was no collusion.” He was right and they were wrong, and many Americans will give him credit for sticking to his guns. You can continue to say he’s a liar all you want, you can dislike his style, but on the central question of this presidency—central because the Democrats made it this way—Trump was the honest one, and the Democrats, aided and abetted by the media, were the liars.