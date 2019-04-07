In Inglewood, rising real estate prices, chain restaurants and now rental scooters. Can gentrification be far behind?

Inglewood has never had any problems of abundance. My feelings about this are complicated. Much as I’ve lamented the lack of amenities the city deserves — starting with top-notch public schools — I like Inglewood as it is. I am proud of its lack of pretentiousness, its DIY energy, its organic sense of community. This is a town populated largely by blacks and Latinos who range from working poor to very comfortably middle class, a rare model of ethnic and economic diversity. The idea that that houses here would sell for a million dollars, after bringing an initial rush of feeling that I’d won the California lottery, leaves me appalled. Million-dollar houses would ruin our best asset, accessibility. This is a place that real people can still afford to live.