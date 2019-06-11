The sky isn’t falling on abortion rights. At least not completely

But the attacks on Roe aren’t the last word. The 1973 decision raised the floor of federal abortion rights; it did not set the ceiling of rights states can offer. Many states had legalized abortion well before Roe. The court expanded federal privacy rights, which emanate like a halo from the Bill of Rights, that had been recognized less than a decade earlier to enable access to contraception for married couples. Overturning Roe will not criminalize abortion at the federal level; it will remove federal protection for abortion rights, leaving each state to decide the issue for itself.