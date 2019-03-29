When Trump treats other nation’s borders as fungible, the dangers should be clear

If only it were that simple. To start with, “reality” has not been the standard this administration has used in crafting its foreign policy positions, and I’m not just talking about its frequent lies and distortions. Since late January, the Trump administration has taken the diplomatic position that Juan Guaido is the president of Venezuela, when that is plainly not the case. Nicolas Maduro is a corrupt dictator with no democratic legitimacy, but he is the man in control of Venezuela’s government and military, whether or not we’d like that to be true.