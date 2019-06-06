Hitler told the world the Third Reich was invincible. My German grandfather knew better

As a political organizer for the Social Democrats, Kellner had opposed the Nazis from the beginning, campaigning against them throughout the duration of the ill-fated Weimar Republic. When Adolf Hitler came to power, he began a journal to record the Third Reich’s crimes and the German people's complicity in the Nazi reign of terror. Because he sometimes failed to limit his "defeatist" thoughts to his diary, Kellner and his wife, Pauline, were marked by the Nazi authorities as a "bad influence" and placed under surveillance by the Gestapo.