Check that shoe box full of your family letters. There are keepers that can fill in L.A.'s history

Nevertheless, a project like this one would gather a bounty of lore about the widest possible range of Angelenos, people whom official sources — newspapers, books, even well-intentioned scholarship — have too often overlooked. Library exhibits might eventually display some of the more fascinating originals. A couple of gorgeous books grew out of the old “Shades of L.A.” project, and that could happen here too, but the real goal would be democratizing and refining a history of L.A.