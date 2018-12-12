Constitution demands a do-over in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District

The House of Representatives, part of the “people’s branch,” was designed by the framers to be the most democratically accountable part of the federal government. A person must win an election to serve in the House. By way of contrast, the electoral college selects the president and, under the original Constitution, state legislatures selected senators. The 17th Amendment changed Senate elections to a popular vote in 1913, but midterm vacancies can in most states still be filled by an appointee of a state’s governor.