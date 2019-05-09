States could succeed in getting Trump’s tax returns where Congress has failed

California’s legislation, like similar bills pending in 18 other states, takes a different and possibly more problematic approach. Its pending bill, which cleared the state Senate last week, would require all candidates appearing on the presidential primary election ballot to submit five years of tax returns to the secretary of state, who would then redact them and publish them on the web. The problem with this approach is that in primary elections, the political parties have a much stronger constitutional claim than states to regulate eligibility, since these elections apportion delegates to their national nominating conventions. A constitutional challenge from one of the parties citing the 1st Amendment might well result in invalidation of California’s law.