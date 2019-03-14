How the college admissions scandal helped me appreciate my tiger parents

Elite education, like healthcare, is a limited resource. Why in a rational world would we waste precious resources on someone like actress Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade, who was admitted to USC as a crew athlete even though she didn’t row. The hundreds of thousands of dollars her parents are accused of spendingto bribe admissions officials for an underachiever who publicly stated, "I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna attend.” She was looking forward, she said, to “game days” and “partying.” A few days later, she apologized for the remarks, but it’s hard not to think the money spent on getting her into school could have been much more profitably used to fund a dozen “Dreamer” immigrant students.