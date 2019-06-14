California’s high court has the chance to fix our ‘unsafe and unfair’ money bail system

Of course, if the Supreme Court upholds the lower court ruling, it will need to contend with another question: How should the law define a person’s ability to pay? For equal treatment under the law to prevail, “ability to pay” must mean a person can pay the full bail amount out of personal assets. That means being able to meet bail without paying a fee to a bail agent, or without causing undue hardship to the person jailed or their family in terms of being able to pay for life’s basic necessities — food, clothing, medical care, transportation, shelter.