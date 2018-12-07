This week's court filings in the Russia probe prove Mueller is after the truth and nothing but

The same dynamic obtains in nearly every multidefendant investigation. Somebody has to be the first to come in from the cold, a fact that defense attorneys know keenly and that often results in a race to the prosecutor’s office. The handsome reward for the first in the door — broad leniency — serves vital interests: It’s how cases are made. But there is also an emphasis in Anglo-American law on the moral (and exculpatory) worth of confession and cooperation. Thus, in the words of the Supreme Court, a defendant "demonstrates by his plea that he is ready and willing to admit his crime and to enter the correctional system in a frame of mind that affords hope for success in rehabilitation over a shorter period of time than might otherwise be necessary.”