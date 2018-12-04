The Democratic blue wave didn't inundate the Deep South, but that's no reason to boycott Mississippi

Some of what I encountered in Mississippi brought me to tears: a school with limited supplies and cities where poverty felt like the biggest employer. I pondered how best to write about Mammy's Cupboard, a pie shop that’s a Natchez institution located inside an Aunt Jemima-shaped building, kerchief and all (the door is in her skirt). I listened to debates about Colonel Reb's status as a onetime mascot at the University of Mississippi. I looked at the bullet holes that remain in the walls of the Lyceum administration building on campus and stood in awe of the bravery of James Meredith, the first African American to enroll in the school in 1962 despite the riots that resulted in those bullets.