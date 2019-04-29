Whippits don’t belong in smoke shops

In November 2018, a student at Ohio University died from asphyxiation due to nitrous oxide. The coroner listed his death as “accidental.” The teenage brother of a good friend of mine inhaled nitrous and died the same way. The abuse of nitrous oxide was also implicated in the suicide of professional basketball player Tyler Honeycutt. Although my son has since committed to a life of sobriety, the reality is that on any day or night, he can walk into any smoke shop and be tempted to buy everything he needs to resume his frightening substance abuse.