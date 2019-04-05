When Trump overruled national security professionals, he betrayed the intelligence community

Every five years after that, I faithfully endured reinvestigation — filling out all the forms again and again, then being interviewed. By then I was stationed in Britain, and traveling across Europe. I had to account for every trip, every foreign contact. That was the policy to keep a clearance, and I always did the work in detail, even though I was going to the Christmas market in Prague to shop, not to meet Russian operatives, and even though my British friends were cooking me dinners, not providing me with leaked emails.