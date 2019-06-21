Worried about the retirement savings ‘crisis’ in the U.S.? Don’t be

Retirement plan participation is probably better than these figures indicate. Recent research by the Social Security Administration suggests that retirement plan participation rates that rely on surveys of workers — like those cited by the Employee Benefit Research Institute— are likely underreported. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which surveys employers, more than 70% of workers have access to an employer-provided retirement plan and 55% participate in them. Research also suggests that Social Security will provide an adequate, or close to adequate, retirement for those who don’t participate or have very low retirement savings.