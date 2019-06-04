It’s time for the tech world to start giving back

The decade-old Code for America gives yearlong fellowships for technologists working to improve delivery of government services to those who need them most. And a few prominent charitable endowments have been ahead of the curve, promoting the idea of public interest tech in the same way that they drove the idea of public service in law schools during the 1970s. In 2015, a partnership called NetGain was established, which funded a report that called for more than two dozen philanthropic “interventions” such as scholarships, internships and boot camps to teach technologists about public interest needs.