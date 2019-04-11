Democrats are playing dirty to shut out progressive new voices. They should rethink that strategy

House Democrats have real divisions on issues such as the Green New Deal, Medicare for all and, this week, the social spending levels in their own budget. It’s likely that some old line Democrats from urban districts will face more progressive Democratic challengers in the next several elections on issues such as those — and on the vulnerabilities that often come with long incumbency: growing out of touch with rapidly transforming districts, and diminishing energy to wage the fights that need waging. Clearly, the new DCCC rules are meant to retard the rise of this new generation of activists, and will turn off many in the Democrats’ leftward-moving base.